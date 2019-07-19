Builder's trade will be hit by drink drive ban in Mansfield

A self-employed builder's livelihood will suffer after he was banned for drink driving in Mansfield, a court heard.

Police watched Ivan Goncear's VW Bora mount the kerb at the junction of St Peter's Way and Ratcliffe Gate, in the early hours of June 17.

A test revealed he had 73 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said Goncear had visited a friend and consumed five or six bottles of strong lager and then made an error of judgement by driving home.

"To his credit after he was stopped he immediately told the police he had been drinking and cooperated with the procedure," he said.

He added that the self-employed builder's livelihood would be affected by the inevitable ban.

Goncear, 32, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, admitted drink driving, via Romanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £400, with £85 costs and a £40 government surcharge.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed by April 2020.