Budby man, 70, arrested in connection with stabbing of 78-year-old woman

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an elderly woman suffered "life-threatening" injuries in a stabbing.

Officers were called to Worksop Road, Budby, Nottinghamshire, at around 12.30pm on Thursday 8 August 2019 following reports of the knife incident.

Worksop Road, Budby.

A 78-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are currently believed to be life-threatening.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be minor.

The incident is contained and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.