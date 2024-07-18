Brothers in their 50s ordered to grow up after sparking brawl in Bassetlaw social club

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:39 BST
Two brothers in their late fifties who sparked a violent brawl in a Bassetlaw social club which saw a rum bottle wielded as a weapon have been ordered to grow up, a court has heard.

David King had been drinking heavily with his brother Edward in the Harworth Comrades Social Club and argued with the bar manager just before 10pm on March 18 last year.

When the manager told staff not to serve him anymore David, aged 56, argued with the bar maid before shoving her son to the ground and kneeing him in the chest.

Edward, 58, initially tried to calm things down as the fracas moved into the kitchen but got "enthusiastically involved" and started throwing punches, while his brother struck the barmaid and her son, said prosecutor Jonathon Dee.

Harworth Comrades Social Club.Harworth Comrades Social Club.
Harworth Comrades Social Club.

David grabbed an empty rum bottle and hit the son over the head, leaving him with a lump, while their other victims sustained bruises and minor injuries.

Nottingham Crown Court heard they both have previous convictions for violence but have been out of trouble for more than 20 years.

Luc Chignell, mitigating, disagreed with the judge’s description of the brothers as “thuggish" and said: "What your Honour has seen is appalling but it is out of character."

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottingham Crown Court.

He said it wasn’t a simple case of two people who couldn't handle their drinks as David was on the management committee and had fallen out with colleagues about alleged financial irregularities.

He said the brothers had escaped a troubled background to lead stable lives, are both grandfathers, and couldn't hold down jobs as HGV drivers if they had alcohol problems.

David, of Devonshire Road, Harworth, and Edward, of Gilbert Road, Bircotes, admitted assault and causing actual bodily harm when they appeared at the magistrates' court last October.

On Thursday, Recorder Stuart Sprawson told them: “You should be ashamed of your thuggish behaviour. I am convinced alcohol contributed to your loss of control and your decision to mete out justice.

"Gentlemen, it is about time you grew up. You could so easily have caused greater harm than you did."

David received eight months and Edward six months, suspended for 15 months. David was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and Edward 130.

They must both pay £200 compensation to their victims.

