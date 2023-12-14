BREAKING: Worksop double-killer found guilty of elderly neighbour’s murder

A convicted double-killer accused of brutally battering his 73-year-old neighbour to death in Worksop has been found guilty of murder.

The jury took just one hour to reach their verdict after the five-and-a-half day trial of Lawrence Bierton at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Pauline Quinn was found dead at her home in November 2021 having suffered a number of significant injuries to her head and face.

Bierton, who was jailed in 1996 for the murders of two sisters and served 25 years in prison, denied Mrs Quinn’s murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The court heard Mrs Quinn was beaten to death with a coffee table at her home in Rayton Spur, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on November 9.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday December 20, when the probation service will explain why Bierton was housed next door to her after his release from prison.

Mr Justice Pepperall said East Midlands Amulance Service will also be invited to explain why it took five hours and 48 minutes to attend the property after Mrs Quinn activated an emergency lifeline.

He told 63-year-old Bierton: “You have – not for the first time in your life – been found guilty of murder. As you know there is only one possible sentence.”

He said a minimum term for the sentence he ultimately serves will be imposed.

"Parliament has provided that the usual starting point of an adult offender convicted of murder is a whole life term - in other words they should never be released.

“Be under no illusion that such a sentence is a real possibility.”

Nottingham Crown Court previously heard how Bierton and a co-defendant bludgeoned and suffocated two elderly sisters to death before setting fire to their bodies in a burglary that went wrong at their home in 1995.