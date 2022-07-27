BREAKING NEWS: Police release statement as murder investigation launched in Worksop

Officers were called to Lime Tree Avenue, Worksop, at around 9.00am on Sunday (July 24), after receiving a report that a man’s body had been found on the side of the road.

The 85-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services responded immediately and four people were arrested only hours later following enquiries.

A number of police vans have been on Potter Street and Watson Road after the body of an 85-year old man was found on Sunday morning near Worksop.

Two men, aged 33 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder .

A 60-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Officers are now asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death which is currently being treated as murder.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with those who may have known the victim at this very difficult time.

“We quickly made four arrests in relation to this incident thanks to the swift work by officers but our enquires remain ongoing.

“I would like to reassure the community that while we do not believe there is any wider risk to public safety, there will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out further investigations.

“We are now urging anyone who may have heard something, saw anything suspicious, or has any information to come forward and speak to an officer as any information, no matter how small, may be of a great help to our investigation.”