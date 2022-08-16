BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after young woman found dead

The victim, aged in her twenties, was found at an address on Lowton Street, Worksop, shortly after 9.20pm yesterday (Monday, August 15).

A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that as resulted in a woman losing her life.

A young woman has been found dead at a property in Lowtown Street, Worksop.

“Officers are working to understand what happened and a suspect has been taken into custody.

“Although we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public, additional police officers will be in the area today as work continues at the scene.

“We would also like to speak to any additional witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 873 of August 15 2022.