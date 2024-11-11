Brave officer honoured for “the ultimate sacrifice” in Worksop to policing

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Nov 2024, 09:38 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 09:56 BST
PC Christopher McDonald of Worksop is one of two Nottinghamshire police officers who will be honoured with The Elizabeth Emblem for risking his life to protect the public and who died in the line of duty.

The government announced the introduction of The Elizabeth Emblem in March this year.

This commemorative emblem is awarded as a mark of recognition to the next of kin of those who lost their lives during public service.

PC Christopher McDonald has been recognised and his family will receive the award in honour of his bravery, courage, and dedication.

PC ​Ged Walker and PC Christopher McDonald.

PC McDonald was only 19 years old when he lost his life.

He was killed on May 17, 1978, after coming across a break-in at a jewellers' shop in Worksop and bravely confronting a gang of offenders before chasing them.

In a subsequent struggle with a suspect, the young officer suffered serious head injuries.

His mum will receive the Elizabeth Emblem in his honour.

His sisters Elaine Dean and Carol Bullock said: “As a family we are really pleased to receive the Emblem.

“It is really good that he is going to be remembered all these years on. It has been a long time coming.

“I don’t think a lot of people realise that officers put their lives in danger every day when they go to work.

“There are not many jobs where people are faced with these situations. They are the thin blue line, and we are really proud as a family.”

Nottinghamshire dog handler PC ​Ged Walker also made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago to protect the community.

He was on duty in Bulwell when he was fatally injured as he tried to stop a stolen taxi.

He died of his injuries two days later on January 9, 2003.

His wife Tracy will receive the Elizabeth Emblem in his honour.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “I am very pleased that both officers continue to be recognised for their immense bravery and courage.

“They made the ultimate sacrifice in their heroic attempts to uphold the law and protect the community from harm.

“Their loss is still felt across the force to this day and their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

