A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said:“Worried motorists on the M1 in Derbyshire contacted us as it was seen weaving across all four lanes of the network.

"It was so dangerous, they implemented their own rolling block behind it to try and prevent a serious collision.

“Working with our Derbyshire colleagues, it was stopped near to Meadowhall in lane four and the driver provided a roadside breath sample of nearly three times the legal limit, going on to refuse to provide a sample in custody.

The lorry was finally stopped on the M1 near Meadowhall after first being spotted in Derbyshire.

“Some of you may recall this HGV travelling North on the M1 weaving from one side of the carriageway to the other. Some members of the public (fans of Police Interceptors no doubt) so concerned formed their own rolling road block until SYP’s finest could arrive to take over.”

The driver was tested at the roadside and was taken to custody where he failed to provide a specimen of breath after the incident on August 30.

The magistrate sentenced the driver to 10 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and a 28 month ban from driving.