Boy, 9, seriously injured after hit-and-run crash while cycling

A nine-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car while riding his bike.

By Steve Jones
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:23 am

The driver, who was travelling in a black or dark-coloured Seat Leon, fled the scene after the collision just before 6pm on Saturday in Wesley Avenue, Aston.

The boy remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward and have released a CCTV image of the car in the hope of tracing the driver.

Police want to trace this vehicle.

Read More

Read More
Worksop teenager charged after police use stinger to stop dangerous driver

Anyone with information about the Aston hit-and-run should call 101 and quote incident 783 of 18 September 2021.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.