Boughton man told cops: ‘I'm not going to lie, I was drink-driving. I knocked into a car, possibly two’

Kirk Richardson collided with the vehicles on Whitewater Road, Ollerton, in the early hours of November 26, after downing five or six pints of lager, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

The court heard his partner accidentally hit the hazard lights button with her handbag and, when he looked down to switch them off, he crashed.

A breath test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said: "He has made a big, big mistake. But he has been honest with the police. After the collision he actually called the police and reported the accident."

He said that Richardson works for a bodywork repair shop and his boss offered to repair the two cars but the owners have already gone through their insurance companies.

"He is hopeful he will retain his job," said Mr Samrai. "He has already been using public transport in readiness of the inevitable ban."

The presiding magistrate noted he has no previous convictions and told him: "You did everything you should have done."

Richardson, 29, of Bracken Avenue, Boughton, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay a £148 surcharge and £85 costs.

