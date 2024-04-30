Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalebh Rymell, aged 25, of Manvers View, denied possession of an air weapon in a public place and intentionally injuring a wild bird when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

"Sadly that swan has died," said prosecutor Alexis Mercer. "It is a very serious offence."

It is alleged the offences took place on a bridle path off Maida Lane by the river Maun, in Ollerton, on March 26.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

It is said a Diana Chaser CO2-powered pistol, designed to fire 5.5mm calibre pellets, was used.

A co-defendant is due to appear in court on May 28 when a date for their joint trial will be set.