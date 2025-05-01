Boughton man posted £200 reward on Facebook for first person to give his daughter ‘a good hiding’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Boughton man posted a £200 reward on social media for the first person to give his daughter a "good hiding", a court has heard.

Robert Sisson posted the Facebook message on January 27 and confronted his daughter in the street the very next day , said Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting.

She was walking home along Turner Lane, in Boughton, at about 3pm when he began shouting abuse at her from his van.

“Just you wait – you work and claim income support,” he shouted.

Turner Lane, Boughton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

“You don’t pay your taxes or National Insurance,” she replied.

Parents were collecting their children from a nearby school and the situation escalated when he threatened to drive the van at her.

In a statement, Sisson’s daughter said she daren't leave the house as a result, adding: “I used to think he made empty threats. Now I am at the point where I fear he will carry them out.”

Ms Pritchard said Sisson has previous convictions including dishonesty and criminal damage, and received a 29 month sentence for affray at Derby Crown Court in January 2015.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "It is sad really that it has come to this. They have had a difficult relationship which broke down.”

He said issues started in January when Sisson became aware his daughter was sharing false allegations about him online.

“He had no intention to carry out the threats and there was no genuine offer of cash,” said Mr Madahar. “He accepts the message was unpleasant.

“There was a lot of verbal back and forth. It was very much tit for tat, It is really unfortunate their relationship will not be repaired anytime soon.

"Things have calmed down. They live around the corner for each other but they are able to ignore each other. Hopefully there is some sort of peace and there will be no further incidents between them.”

Sisson, aged 41, of Swinton Copse, Boughton, admitted malicious communications and using threatening, abusive or insulting words, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He received a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work, and must also pay £199 in court costs.