Bored off-road biker knocked woman over in Bassetlaw

Police were flagged down by a member of the public on the outskirts of Retford after the biker “nearly hit them on the pavement,” at 10.30pm, on August 29, last year, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

They saw Derrian Shipman riding without a helmet or lights on, but "there was no attempt to stop him because police aren't allowed to follow riders who don't wear helmets."

Shortly afterwards the officers heard the sound of tyres screeching and metal scraping, and they found the off-road bike on Welham Road.

Read the latest court stories.

Witnesses said a female casualty was "thrown like a rag doll" by the impact and “received some injuries.”

Shipman, who "showed no concern," tried to escape but was arrested nearby. Cannabis was found on him at the police station in Mansfield.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said Shipman was furloughed from his family’s scaffolding business at the time, and was “at a loss and bored.”

“He bought the bike earlier that day,” she said. “He was riding around. It was pitch black because there was no street lighting.

“A group of people left the pub and one woman stepped into the road. It was too late to do anything when he did see her.”

The father-of-one entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity and has no previous convictions, said Ms Coxon. He suffers from depression, but has reduced his cannabis use.

Shipman, 25, of Great Morton, Retford, admitted dangerous driving and possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 15 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge. Magistrates imposed a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.