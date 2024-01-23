Boozy Worksop man smashed windscreen by accidentally chucking golf club away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Potter Street on January 3 after reports that 55-year-old Timothy Hall was drunk, shouting and brandishing the club, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

When they found him he was empty-handed, but a search of the area found the club beside the smashed windscreen of a Ford Fiesta in a carpark on the other side of a fence.

He later told officers he previously argued with his partner and went to visit a friend on The Croft where he became "heavily intoxicated."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He said he picked up the golf club in the street and decided to take it home before dropping his mobile phone.

"He said he began shouting - not at anyone in particular, just shouting," Mr Conboy added.

Hall accepted the offence on a reckless basis and said he wanted to pay for the damage but no value was given.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said: “He hasn't been in trouble for a decade and has no previous convictions for damage.

“He is not a prolific offender and doesn't go out causing trouble at the weekends.

"He realised that walking through the street with a golf club probably isn't the best idea and he threw it over a fence.”

Hall, of Furnival Street, Worksop, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.