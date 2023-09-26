News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Boozy Worksop man denied crashing car but couldn’t explain why he had the keys

A boozed-up Worksop man who crashed into a roundabout and denied being the driver couldn't explain why he was found with the car keys, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Watts was stopped by police as he walked away from the accident along the A57 in Worksop after a member of the public raised the alarm, at midnight on August 28.

Prosecutor Alexis Mercer said a breath test revealed he had 89 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

When he was interviewed he denied being the driver and said he had taken a taxi home after a night out.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

"He didn't explain why the car keys were in his possession or why he was so close to the accident," Ms Mercer said.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...

"He returned to the police station two days later and admitted being the driver. He said he came home by taxi but argued with his partner and drove to McDonald's.

"He clipped the kerb and ended up on the roundabout. He said the airbags were deployed and he sustained an injury above his eyebrow."

Watts, who has no previous convictions, told magistrates: "It's just as my second interview said. It was a very stupid decision.

"When I initially denied everything I was just very scared and didn't know what to do."

The 42-year-old, of Fennec Drive, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was banned for 22 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.

He was fined £415 and ordered to pay a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.