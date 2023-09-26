Boozy Worksop man denied crashing car but couldn’t explain why he had the keys

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Watts was stopped by police as he walked away from the accident along the A57 in Worksop after a member of the public raised the alarm, at midnight on August 28.

Prosecutor Alexis Mercer said a breath test revealed he had 89 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

When he was interviewed he denied being the driver and said he had taken a taxi home after a night out.

"He didn't explain why the car keys were in his possession or why he was so close to the accident," Ms Mercer said.

"He returned to the police station two days later and admitted being the driver. He said he came home by taxi but argued with his partner and drove to McDonald's.

"He clipped the kerb and ended up on the roundabout. He said the airbags were deployed and he sustained an injury above his eyebrow."

Watts, who has no previous convictions, told magistrates: "It's just as my second interview said. It was a very stupid decision.

"When I initially denied everything I was just very scared and didn't know what to do."

The 42-year-old, of Fennec Drive, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was banned for 22 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.