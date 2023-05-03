Boozer threatened Worksop Asda manager with wine bottle while shoplifting

When Anthony Hill was confronted and had one of the bottles taken from him, the 36-year-old shoved the manager, got in his face and threatened to hit him while brandishing another bottle.

Hill got away with £19 of wine from the store on Victoria Retail Park, Worksop, on March 16, last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

"I am told you are ashamed of yourself and so you should be," Judge William Harbage KC told him.

Nottingham Crown Court

"The assault is nasty on someone who was just doing their job - trying to stop people like you from stealing from the store.”

He said Hill has 31 previous convictions for 67 offences and 'a poor history of compliance with probation which is worrying.'

"By way of mitigation, I accept you are ashamed and I see your reaction when I'm speaking to you now," the judge told him.

"You were out of trouble for three years before this and for a year since it happened.

"You say you want a job and you had a job in the past but no doubt lost it because of this conduct. That is entirely your own fault.

“Given all the circumstances it's not necessary for me to send you to prison today.”

Hill, aged 36, of Hawkins Close, Harworth, admitted assault and theft at a previous hearing.