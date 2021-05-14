Boozer threatened to knock cops out at Bircotes care home

Police were called to the home on White House Road, at 2.30pm, on February 7, to find John Matanhire being aggressive and spitting on the ground.

Ambulance staff said "he wasn't poorly, just very intoxicated," prosecutor Sanjay Jerath told Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Friday.

When police escorted him from the premises, he kept trying to get back inside and shouted: "F*** off or I will f****** knock you out."

Nottingham Magistrates Court

The court heard he received a 52 month ban and a 12-month community work with 300 hours of unpaid work after he was convicted of driving with excess alcohol at Bristol Magistrates Court, on January 7.

He has a previous conviction for drunk and disorderly behaviour from 2018.

Matanhire, who represented himself, appeared via the video-link from a residential rehab centre.

He said: "I have had a real problem with alcohol and I've really struggled.

"I am trying to deal with it, hence me being in rehab. I have spoken to the staff and apologised to them. I am just trying to sort my life out."

He is in the first month of a full-time residential six-month drug and alcohol programme, magistrates heard.

Matanhire, 28, formerly of White House Road, Bircotes, and now of Crosscombe Barton, Linton, Devon, admitted the offence on Friday.

He was fined £80 with a £34 surcharge and £45 towards court costs.