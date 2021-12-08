Boozer slapped pregnant girlfriend in Worksop town centre and racially abused hospital worker

Police were called to the town centre at 4.30pm, on Sunday, June 13, following reports Edward Doyle had been fighting with a group of men, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said CCTV showed him hitting the woman, who was 21 weeks’ pregnant, before she hit him back with several blows.

Doyle, aged 22, fled, but was caught and became aggressive. He threatened to spit at officers, who took him to the ground and fitted him with a spit hood and restraints.

However, in the police van he complained of being unwell and slumped to the floor of the cage.

Ms Fawcett said officers got him outside, where he vomited.

He was taken to Bassetlaw Hospital, where he briefly calmed down and thanked them, ‘but then seemed to flip’.

The court heard Doyle hurled a chair at the officers and shouted: “Come on then, I'm going to bang you both.”

After he was pinned to the floor, he ‘wavered between complaining he was being mistreated’ and threatening the officers’ families.

He shouted racist abuse at a Polish member of staff while imitating his accent and later spat on the shoulder of a detention officer at Mansfield police station.

Ms Fawcett said he was ‘fairly heavily convicted for a young man’, having last been in court in October 2020, when he was jailed for 22 weeks for assaulting a police officer.

Doyle, of Market Street, Clay Cross, admitted assault, using threatening words, racially aggravated harassment, and two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: “He apologises. He doesn’t have a great deal of memory. He does have issues with alcohol. He was facing homelessness at the time.”

Probation officer Raqia Bano said Doyle is now on medication, has stopped taking drugs and curtailed his alcohol use.

She said: “He is ashamed of his actions and finds it disgusting he behaved in the manner he did.”