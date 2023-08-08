News you can trust since 1895
Boozed-up Worksop soldier wielded barstools as he assaulted police officers

A boozed-up former soldier from Worksop who brandished a bar stool while assaulting two police officers has realised he must curb his drinking, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read

Steven Moir was staggering about and swearing when the officers turned up to a domestic incident at an address in Retford, on July 19, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

"He didn't understand why they were called around," he said and described how the situation escalated.

Shouting abuse, Moir picked up a bar stool and waved it around "as if chopping wood."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
He left one officer with bruising on her forearm and a cut to her index finger.

The second officer blocked the swings and Moir dropped the stool. The defendant's daughter tried to stop him and the officers used their PAVA spray on him.

Moir, aged 54, headbutted the second officer, sending him into an armchair, before he was arrested.

His defence solicitor said: "He knows his behaviour was horrible and he is ashamed. He called and emailed the station in an attempt to apologise.”

She said Moir recognises he has a problem and has started attending AA meetings.

"It has been an eye-opening experience,” she said. “He was a serving soldier. He has had to have a look at himself and realises there are issues to look at.”

Moir, of Hemmingfield Crescent, Worksop, admitted two assaults on emergency workers, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to each officer along with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.