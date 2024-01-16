Boozed-up Worksop man with violent record punched complete stranger in the mouth

A boozed-up Worksop man with previous convictions for violence punched a complete stranger in the mouth after he was told he was too drunk to enter a pub, a court has heard.

A "heavily intoxicated" Ryan McCusker was recorded on CCTV when he was refused entry to Lockside pub, on Victoria Square at 1am on November 25, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He approached a man who was minding his own business and hit him with his left and right hands before his victim stumbled to the floor outside the pub.

His victim didn't want to make a complaint and was left with a bust lip, said Mr Conboy.

The court heard McCusker has previous convictions for violence, including two for battery in 2015 when he received a suspended prison sentence.

He was jailed for 12 weeks in February 2017 and received another suspended sentence for threatening behaviour in 2018.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he "got into trouble frequently in his younger days” but had stayed out of trouble for three years.

"He was out with friends and noticed the complainant in a bar earlier who was very drunk himself," she said.

"He accepts punching him twice, fortunately no serious injuries were caused. He is apologetic, drink has featured quite significantly in his previous convictions."

Ms Clarson said the dad-of four, who works as an HGV driver, split up with his partner of 20 years last June and this affected him.

McCusker, aged 36, of Jardine, Worksop, admitted assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.