A Worksop man who threw punches at an off-duty police officer in a nightclub is now serving a three-year prison sentence for wounding, a court has heard.

The officer was in Bar Chase, on Carlton Road, in the early hours of July 9 last year, when his partner went to buy drinks and Kaine Ebbs accused her of jumping the queue.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said Ebbs wagged his finger in her face and became quite aggressive, and when the officer joined them, he said: "Is she with you? There's a f****** queue - you can't just stand there."

The officer told him to grow up, and Ebbs said: "Do you know who I am? I am going to stab you up. I am going to stab you in the a***."

He punched the officer in the left side of the mouth, causing an immediate sharp pain, his head to fly sideways and his glasses to fall off.

"The defendant was hopping up and down and psyching himself up for a fight," said Ms Mercer.

"The officer felt a second blow on his cheek below the eye causing an immediate dull ache and swelling. His vision became blurry for a minute.

"It was quite a nasty injury. He is clearly quite a violent individual. This is at the top level of harm for an unprovoked attack."

The court heard Ebbs has previous convictions for battery, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon from 2016.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday, when he was jailed for 33 months for wounding and three assaults last December.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Ebbs accepted the offence when he was in the police station

“He highly regrets this incident and knows there are no excuses,” he said. “It was influenced by alcohol.”

“He was drinking heavily on a daily basis because of relationship problems. He is hoping to make the most of his time in prison by applying for courses in construction and mentorship and has detoxed.”

Ebbs, aged 26, of Rufford Street, Worksop, currently of HMP Five Ways, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on September 5.