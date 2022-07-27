Boozed-up Worksop man dragged ex-partner around like a rag-doll

Shane Toon-Poynton went to the woman's house on Clinton Street, on March 6, after pub staff refused to serve him, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

"He walked in very drunk, slurring his words and kept repeating, 'I'm sorry’," she said.

His ex-partner got her sister to try and sober him up and Toon-Poynton left, leaving his work bag and medication behind.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

But he returned at 11.30pm, walked over to the fireplace and ripped LED lights from the fireplace before throwing framed photographs across the room.

"He grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground like a rag doll," said Ms Pritchard. His victim was screaming: "Leave me alone”.

Her stepbrother dragged him away and he left. He returned to kick and bang at the door. Police arrested him shortly afterwards.

The woman was in a relationship with the defendant for nine years, which ended in November last year.

In a statement she said she was shocked by the attack as he had never behaved like this before.

The court heard he has only one previous conviction for drink-driving from 2016.

Toon-Poynton, aged 28, of Garside Street, entered guilty pleas to assault by beating, using violence to secure entry and criminal damage, at the first opportunity, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.