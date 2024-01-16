Boozed-up taxi driver spotted careering ‘all over the road’ in Bassetlaw
Police officers stopped Ayub Kassaar in a red Toyota Corolla, on Straight Mile, Ranby, in the early hours of December 22, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.
He smelled of alcohol and a breath test revealed he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard he has no previous convictions and he received full credit for his early guilty plea.
Kassaar, who represented himself, told magistrates: "I have never been in court before. I am really, really, deeply sorry.
"I have been going through a lot of stress. I have been struggling financially. I have lost my job."
Kassaar, aged 33, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The presiding magistrate told him: "If you had veered across the road and driven into someone the consequences could have been significant.
"You were a professional driver. That's gone. I am sure we won't see you again. We have been exceptionally generous to you today."
He was banned from driving for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it before a set date.
He was fined £120 and he was ordered to pay a £48 statutory surcharge which is levied on all fines and £85 court costs.