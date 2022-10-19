Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Susan Medlock was travelling to a car boot sale when the collision happened at a junction on Blyth Road, Oldcotes, on August 20, at about 10.30am.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said Medlock, aged 43, walked away from the accident, ‘staggering and slurring her words’.

When police officers arrived at the scene she became ‘abusive and irate’ and pulled her trousers down to expose her bottom.

As she was being escorted to the police van, she kicked one of the officers in the backside.

And at the police station, as she was being breathalysed, she kicked out the same officer and bit another on the hand, although, the court heard ‘no significant injuries’ were inflicted.

Medlock made no comment when she was interviewed, but later said she was sorry and remorseful for what she had done, Ms Tyler added.

Medlock, of Cherry Tree Road, Maltby, Rotherham, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, two counts of assault and one of outraging public decency.

Her defence counsel told magistrates: “Her life was crashing down around her. She had huge struggles in her personal life.”

She said all of Medlock’s four sons are ‘very troubled’ and suffer from ‘multiple illnesses’, including epilepsy and learning difficulties.

Medlock’s solicitor said: “She was doing her best to keep the family united.

“The stress from all sides has led to a pressure cooker which has unfortunately exploded.

“It’s unfortunate it happened in the way it did and where it did. She has demonstrated immediate remorse.

“There is no suggestion she set out to commit these offences. She was simply going to a car boot sale in order to get some extra money.

“This is not a woman who troubles the courts. It was incredibly out of character.”

