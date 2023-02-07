Boozed-up drug addict assaulted cop in Worksop town cente while carrying a knife

Police were called to Hope for the Homeless, on Queen Street, when staff barricaded themselves into the office due to Laura Blower's aggression, on December 19 last year.

Prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw said a ‘heavily-intoxicated’ Blower became argumentative when they asked her to leave and was warned about her language.

She started walking away from the scene, but began screaming and swearing again.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She screamed into the officer's face, showering him with spittle, and then kicked him while shouting threats. A black-handled kitchen knife was found on her.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Blower is currently on a Methadone programme but 'tops up' every other day.

“She consumed the alcohol because she was trying not to take drugs. The knife wasn't produced or shown to threaten anyone.

“She is clearly remorseful for her actions. She is now 38 years of age. She has been through the mill. Her children are being cared for by family members because of her drug use.

“She is hoping in due course to build bridges but accepts the difficulties she has put a block on seeing them at this stage.”

Blower, care of Sherwin Walk, Retford, indicated drunk and disorderly behaviour, assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a blade.

Sentencing was adjourned from February 1 because she couldn't afford the fare to attend Mansfield Magistrates Court.