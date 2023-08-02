Police were tipped off because the witness was concerned about the standard of Craig Chipatuko's driving even before he lost control on Maltby Road, Oldcotes, at 10.30pm on July 17.

Prosecutor Nicole Baughan said a breath test revealed he has 103 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard he has one previous conviction for a minor traffic offence from 2016.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said Chipatuko, aged 29, was having relationship issues and struggling financially.

"On the day in question he met an old friend by chance," she said. "One drink led to another. He accepts in recent months he has been drinking alcohol to excess.

"He received a call and decided to drive. It is a decision he will regret for a very long time. He didn't consider for a minute he would be over the limit or would put himself, or others, at risk.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chipatuko, of Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: "It's a very high reading - it's not just one or two drinks. You could have crashed your car and killed or injured other people."

He received a 12 month community order, with 115 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.