Boozed-up burglar made ‘complete mess’ of Bassetlaw restaurant break-in

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard a witness spotted Graham Gallon drunkenly throwing a till out of a window at The Retreat on the Row, in Shireoaks, on July 7, at about 5am.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said Gallon climbed out, but when the witness shouted at him, he panicked, picked up the till and ran off.

The witness gave chase and was about to catch up when Gallon jumped into a river, crossed it and hid in bushes.

When Gallon, aged 35, crossed the river again, he was arrested.

When interviewed by police, he made no comment.

The court heard he has 39 previous convictions for 83 offences - 30 of which are for theft and dishonesty matters.

He was last in court in March 2021 when he received a 26-week jail term for burglary.

Gallon, of Carrington Terrace, Rotherham, admitted entering as a trespasser with intent to steal.

His solicitor said the break-in was ‘unplanned’ and ‘a complete mess’.

She said: “He was under the influence of alcohol and has no recollection of the incident.”

She said Gallon is due to be a father and his partner recently gave him an ultimatum to cut out drinking out completely, which he has done.