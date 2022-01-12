Jasmine Bird wielded a small red safety knife and a five-inch steak knife outside her parents’ home on Black Hereford Way, at around 3.40am, on June 6, last year, said Donna Fawcett.

She was heard shouting to her then-boyfriend: "I'm not going to stab you - I am going to stab her."

Bird, aged 19, chased the other woman as she tried to get into her car and made contact, leaving a small red mark on her arm.

Nottingham Magistrates Court heard that Bird became separated from her boyfriend after they had been drinking in Retford town centre.

He called his former partner for a lift and she drove from Bolsover to collect him from Bird's parents' home, where he had been due to stay the night.

When he went into Bird's bedroom to collect his belongings, Bird punched him in the jaw and ribs.

"She was trying to throw herself out of the bedroom window and screaming at her parents," said Ms Fawcett.

Police arrived at 4.20am. A one-metre long scratch was later discovered on the boot of her victim’s car.

Andrew Bevan, mitigating, said Bird is in a better place than she was six months ago. The court heard the relationship, which "wasn't good for either of them," is now over.

"This is patently a very serious matter because of the production of, and threats with, knives in a public place at night," said district judge Jonathan Straw.

"But she is 19 and she has not been in any trouble before. Everybody in my view at least deserves a chance. Ordinarily, many people would send her straight to custody today.”

Bird, of Black Hereford Way, Retford, admitted two counts of assault and threatening a person with a blade, when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The judge told her that because of her age, lack of previous convictions and early guilty plea, he was able to suspend a four month prison sentence for 12 months.