Boozed-up Bassetlaw teen assaulted cops after Taser-threats and PAVA spraying

Two police officers were called to Charter Place, Tuxford, after shouted stabbing threats were reported, at 5am on Saturday, September 13, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

They heard raised voices coming from a garden shed and saw Brandon Green emerge brandishing a bottle of Jack Daniels ‘in an angry manner’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green was shouting and swearing, and seemingly under the influence of drink or drugs. One officer drew their Taser and gave him multiple warnings.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He hurled the bottle, which smashed, and went to one knee before picking up a large piece of glass.

He was instructed to lie face down and became violent - kicking out and connecting with an officer's shin as he was pinned to the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he tried to launch his body weight upwards Green was ‘subdued slightly’ with PAVA spray.

His family members tried to intervene as Green was taken from the garden. He lashed out, knocking a WPC to her knee and she fell on a piece of glass, sustaining cuts and bruising.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Green, who has no previous convictions, had been drinking on his own and abusing cocaine and cannabis ‘because he was in bad place.’

She said after he was assaulted by his stepfather, Green’s own father was jailed for 15 months for assaulting the stepfather, and Green ‘believes this is why he turned to drink and drugs’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“His father now sits at the back of court and is supportive of him,” said Ms Clarson. “He contacted his GP and he has been referred to a substance misuse charity.”

The court heard Green lost his job a mechanic after missing 200 days off work due to drinking and drug use, and is ‘remorseful and embarrassed’.

“Hopefully this is a one-off,” Ms Clarson said. “He has learned his lesson the hard way.”

Green, now 19, admitted two assaults on emergency workers on a reckless basis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement