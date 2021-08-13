Boozed-up Bassetlaw pals fought each other in “frightening” brawl

Adam Brown and Karl Creamer came to blows at Creamer's home in North Leverton, on July 16, said prosecutor Dan Church.

"An issue arose whereby they both became involved in a fight while children were present," he said. "Both men had injuries to their faces and blood was seen on the kitchen floor."

Brown left the property, only to return and bang on the window, and the fight continued in the street, with witnesses describing the incident as "extremely frightening."

Both men told the police the other was the aggressor and claimed the only violence they used was in response to the other.

The court heard Creamer has previous convictions for drink-driving and assault, and he was last in trouble in 2013.

Brown has two previous convictions for assault and was last in court for resisting a police officer in 2018.

Brown, who represented himself, said he had been drinking at the time and conceded it had been a "nasty incident."

Creamer, who also represented himself, confirmed they had settled their differences.

Creamer, 38, and Brown, 27, both of Pippistrelle Close, North Leverton, Retford, both admitted using abusive and threatening words and behaviour, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Brown and Creamer received an eight-week curfew, from 7pm to 5am, and they were both ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

"I've seen the photographs," District Judge Andrew Meachin told them. "You made a mess of each other."