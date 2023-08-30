Boozed-up Bassetlaw mum fought with cops and tried to outrun them in car chase

Josie Connor lashed out and shouted homophobic abuse when she was arrested while “heavily intoxicated” in Coventry city centre, on December 15, last year, said Rebecca Coleman, prosecuting.

She was on police bail when she refused to pay her bill at a hotel in Coventry on February 27. Officers found her in a taxi and encouraged her to go back inside and pay the bill, but when she was refused another drink, she shouted racist abuse at a female officer.

Connor, aged 32, had to be placed in leg restraints and a spit hood because she was kicking out and spitting in the back of the police vehicle.

She was driving a blue Mercedes with no insurance in Retford on April 12 when police signalled for her to stop.

Instead she drove off - reaching 55mph in a 40mph zone – and a stinger was deployed on Retford Road. Connor continued driving along the A1 northbound with a deflated front tyre before eventually pulling over.

Her ex-partner saw her driving an Audi that belonged to him in Retford town centre on May 22.

When he turned off her engine she knocked his mobile out of his hand and hurled a glass of beer at him which missed but smashed his car window.

The police arrived and she began punching out. PAVA spray was used and she was pulled out of the car and handcuffed.

She kicked and scratched, drawing blood from one officer's hand with her fingernails and bit another on the knee.

Nottingham Crown Court heard she has 13 previous convictions dating back to 2004.

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said her offending began after she discovered her husband had been unfaithful and "she began using alcohol to a concerning degree."

She has been in custody since May 25 and has abstained from alcohol.

Connor, of Brough Lane, Elkesley, Retford, admitted common assault of emergency workers, driving while disqualified and without insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop, criminal damage, assault, and using threatening words or behaviour, on June 7.