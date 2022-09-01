Boozed-up Bassetlaw man assaulted partner while celebrating move to new home

‘Heavily intoxicated’ Benjamin Kenwright shoved his girlfriend three times before pinning her against the wall with his forearm in the communal hallway of their shared accommodation on Carolgate, Retford, on April 1, at 8.45pm.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, described how 47-year-old Kenwright grabbed a female housemate ‘forcefully’ by the arm and accused her of ‘taking sides’ when she tried to intervene.

He pushed his girlfriend ‘with great force’ and she fell backwards, hitting her head on a radiator.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

The housemate checked to see if Kenwright's partner was okay and he grabbed her ‘forcibly’ by the bicep. The two women went into the housemate’s room and locked the door.

The housemate called the police from a nearby pub and, returning, saw him stumble and fall down the stairs, then shout: “You're dead.”

Kenwright chased his partner out of the building and up the street, before returning at 11pm and cornering the housemate in their communal kitchen.

The court heard he shouted: “I'm going to come back and kill you.”

In a statement she said: “I believe he would have been capable of carrying out that threat. He was heavily under the influence of alcohol. I am now worried about Kenwright returning and fear any repercussions.”

However, the court heard Kenwright’s partner did not support the prosecution and wants to reconcile.

Kenwright, of a different address on Carolgate, admitted making threats and two counts of assault.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said Kenwright, of previous good character, was genuinely remorseful.

She said: “He is devastated by his actions. On that day he was drinking. Since these offences he has reduced his drinking.

“He has done everything he can to ensure this doesn't happen again. He accepts the seriousness of the offence.”

Probation officer Raqia Bano said the argument was sparked over an inhaler and Kenright had been drinking to celebrate moving into a new home.