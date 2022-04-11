Booze and drug-fuelled Rother Valley thug stabbed a friend and slashed his neck

Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 5 how Matthew Liversidge, aged 33, of Park View, Maltby, Rotherham, attacked his friend Chad Gaynor in the street in Maltby – stabbing him twice in the buttocks, once in the abdomen and once to the neck after he had mistakenly claimed Mr Gaynor had attacked him earlier in the day.

Laura Marshall, prosecuting, said the complainant was in the street when he felt two blows to his right buttock and as he turned around he saw Liversidge holding a knife and he was stabbed to the stomach and neck area.

Ms Marshall added: “The injuries sustained by the complainant were described as life-threatening and he was immediately taken into surgery.”

Pictured is Matthew Liversidge, aged 33, of Park View, Matlby, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to eleven years of custody with an extended two-and-a-half year custodial licence period due to him being deemed dangerous after he pleaded guilty to causing wounding with intent and to possessing an article with a blade or a point.

Liversidge was arrested at his mother’s address after he had been found in a shed wearing only boxer shorts with blood on his face and hands because he had discarded his clothes, according to Ms Marshall.

The court heard the complainant needed a life support machine and stayed in hospital for five weeks after he suffered scarring to his face and was left struggling to talk, cough and swallow.

Ms Marshall explained that initially the complainant and his partner had been at a relative’s house when Liversidge joined them and was seen with one or two knives.

She added: “He said he had been on a bender the previous two nights and had not slept.”

Ms Marshall said a taxi was called to take the defendant, the complainant and his partner to her home, during which time Liversidge was injured during a fight with someone else but this had not been with the complainant.

The complainant’s partner had seen Liversidge with a flick-knife, according to Ms Marshall, and the three of them later drank alcohol together at her home and after they had tried to get another taxi to buy more alcohol Liversidge was seen scuffling with Mr Gaynor before he was stabbed.

Mr Gaynor stated: “The attack has not only left me with physical scars and lasting damage I have been struggling mentally.”

He added he is scared to go out and the incident has changed his life forever.

Steel erector Liversidge, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing wounding with intent and to possessing an article with a blade or a point after the incident near Churchill Avenue, Maltby, on May 9, 2021.

Matthew Burdon, defending, said Liversidge had suffered impaired recollection of the incident due to intoxification and concussion.

The court heard Liversidge has since expressed regret and a desire to stay off drugs.

Judge Graham Reeds QC told Liversidge: “You stabbed him twice in the buttocks and once in the abdomen and you slashed his neck causing a deep neck wound.

“The neck wound was particularly serious and undoubtedly life-threatening. But for the skill of the vascular surgeon, Chad Gaynor would have died.”