Bomb squad called to suspicious device in Rother Valley

A bomb disposal team were called to an address in Rother Valley yesterday morning after police were called over concerns about a suspicious item.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 27th September 2021, 8:33 am

Police were called at around 8.11am to reports that a suspicious item had been found by a resident at an address in Mason Avenue, Swallownest.

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and the item was safely recovered from the property.

Mason Avenue in Swallownest

A cordon had been put in place.

There was deemed to be no risk to the public.