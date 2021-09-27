Bomb squad called to suspicious device in Rother Valley
A bomb disposal team were called to an address in Rother Valley yesterday morning after police were called over concerns about a suspicious item.
Police were called at around 8.11am to reports that a suspicious item had been found by a resident at an address in Mason Avenue, Swallownest.
The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and the item was safely recovered from the property.
A cordon had been put in place.
There was deemed to be no risk to the public.