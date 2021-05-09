Bogus salesman stole cash from elderly woman in Worksop

A bogus salesman stole nearly £200 in cash from an elderly woman after offering to sell her window cleaning products on her doorstep.

The incident happened in Dadley Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, shortly after 5pm on Friday, April 30, 30 when the money was taken from the victim’s handbag.

Detectives, who arrested a suspect the following day, have reminded all residents to be on their guard against door-to-door callers and urged them to report anything suspicious.

Nottinghamshire Police charged a man following the distraction burglary.

Detective Sergeant Rick Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We take these kinds of incidents extremely seriously and – as we did yesterday – will devote whatever resources are necessary to investigating them.

"I would also urge people to be vigilant to door-to-door salesmen and remember you do not have to open the door to anyone who you are not expecting to call.

“Legitimate callers should make appointments to visit and should have no issues with providing proof of their identity or with you calling their company to verify that they are who they say they are."

Kenneth Gill, aged 52, of Long Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick, has been charged with one count of burglary and theft and remanded in custody.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 1 June.