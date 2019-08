A body has been found in the search for missing Nottinghamshire man Nyron Nangle.

Nottinghamshire Police put out the appeal yesterday after he was reported missing from the Wilkinson Street area of Radford on August 6.

Wilkinson Street, Radford.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "Officers searching for missing person Nyron Nangle have found a body.

"Mr Nangle’s family has been informed and has asked for privacy at this time.

"The death is not believed to be suspicious."