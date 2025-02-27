Blyth church vandalised: Appeal after stained glass window smashed and items damaged during break-in

Police are appealing for information after an historic Grade I-listed village church was vandalised during a break-in

Offenders gained entry to St Mary and St Martin’s Church, in Sheffield Road, Blyth, by smashing through a stained glass window.

An effigy of a knight which dates from the 13th Century was damaged after bricks were dropped on it.

Other artefacts were vandalised and a knife was stabbed into the wooden door to the church bell tower.

St Mary & St Martin's Church in Blyth was broken into and vandalised. Photo: Google

Graffiti was scrawled on the walls, cash was taken and several items of religious literature were damaged.

The church is one of the oldest examples of Norman architecture in the country and its origins date back to 1088.

The break-in, which took place at some point between 7pm on Thursday, February 20 and 2pm on Sunday, February 23, is being investigated as a heritage crime by officers.

These crimes are defined by Historic England as any offence which harms the value of heritage assets and their settings.

Officers have carried out house-to-house inquiries and conducted a trawl of CCTV footage.

They are now asking for anyone with any information, or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, to come forward without delay.

Insp Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was an appalling attack on a beautiful and historic building which has understandably upset people in the village.

“We are determined to trace those responsible and believe the public could have an important part to play.

“The church and its grounds are frequently visited by people and we’d ask if you passed by and noticed anything which could assist our investigation to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you were in the area and heard glass being smashed we’d like to hear from you.”

Anyone who can assist should call police on 101, quoting incident number 339 of 22 February 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.