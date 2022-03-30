Blood-covered and boozed-up Retford groom ran amok on his stag night

Officers were called to the White Lion pub on West Street following reports of "two individuals who were attacking people outside," on March 12, said prosecutor Jenna Minton.

"Heavily intoxicated" Daniel Smith, who had "blood everywhere" because of cuts on his head, was being aggressive and refused to give his name.

"He wanted to get up and tried to walk away," Ms Minton. "He didn't react well to his arrest."

Nottingham Crown Court.

Five officers were needed to put him in the back of the police van, where he smeared blood on the door and window of the vehicle.

Smith told an officer: "You'll be the one to clean it up."

When he was interviewed, Smith apologised and said "he was stupid, and sorry for his behaviour and ashamed for doing it."

The court heard he has previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly, in 2009, and for criminal damage, in 2014. He was last in trouble in 2016.

Smith, who represented himself, confirmed that the wedding was still on.

The 29-year-old, of Sherwood Road, Retford, admitted being drunk and disorderly and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: "You have not bothered the court for a long time. You are married now - you have got to behave."

He was fined £200 ordered to pay £50 compensation, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.