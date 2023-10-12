Bircotes pair charged with robbing vulnerable pensioner in Carlton-in-Lindrick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 82-year-old victim reported a man and a woman knocked on her door reporting to be selling items.

It’s alleged the man asked her if the woman could use her toilet.

Minutes later she discovered her handbag was missing.

Simmonite and Bennett were both remanded in custody when they appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

When she found it, she discovered a quantity of cash had been taken from her purse.

The incident happened in Carlton-in-Lindrick shortly before 5pm on Monday 25 September 2023.

Following inquiries, police arrested a man and a woman in connection with the incident.

Rebecca Simmonite, aged 43, of Cumberland Close, Bircotes, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 5, charged with burglary.

Darren Bennett, aged 49, of Norfolk Grove, Bircotes, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 27, also charged with burglary.

Both were remanded in custody and are are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 25.

Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team, said: “Distraction burglars prey on people who may be off guard or confused, and then use the element of surprise to their advantage.

“They can be very deceptive and convincing and will also prey on a person’s goodwill and trusting nature.

“We don’t want anyone to fall victim to this sort of crime. To protect yourself, it’s important to be vigilant and cautious.

“Remember you do not have to open the door to anyone who you are not expecting.

"Legitimate callers should make appointments to visit and will have no issues with providing proof of their identity."