Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, began her new job earlier this month and is relishing the opportunity to bring her expertise and skills to help and look after the people of Bassetlaw.

She is known across the world for her work on the Ask Angela campaign, which helped those on dates escape potentially dangerous situations by asking for “Angela” at the bar.

The scheme was later adopted in places as far away as the United States and Australia.

Inspector Crawford, a former strategic lead for sexual violence and substance misuse in Lincolnshire, has pledged to use her experience to keep people safe in the night-time economy, and also to put additional measures in place to improve the wellbeing of members of the public, officers and offenders.

She said: “For nearly three years now I have been carrying out different roles across the force working for different teams and really getting to know how I can make a difference for the people of Bassetlaw and my officers.

“I’ve spent a lot of my time on the response teams throughout the county and really getting stuck in to each and every incident we were called to – responding to anything from a sheep in the road to a murder.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, former Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, has now retired from Nottinghamshire Police.

“Working on response and going from problem to problem has taught me so much but now I’m going to be able to look at more creative ways to address problems in communities that go beyond just dealing with incidents as they happen.

“Bassetlaw already has a very strong sense of community and I feel very strongly about building on that.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “I am delighted to welcome Inspector Crawford to Bassetlaw.

“I am grateful to outgoing Inspector Neil Bellamy for his hard work and commitment.

“Bassetlaw remains in good hands. Inspector Crawford has a wealth of expertise and knowledge, especially in championing women’s safety and addressing gender-based violence.

“I know the Safer Streets team are particularly grateful for her immense partnership experience and problem-solving capabilities which will help make Worksop and Bassetlaw safer for all.”