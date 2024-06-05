Bassetlaw women carried out knife-point robbery at store where she is well-known

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bassetlaw woman who flashed a knife at a terrified cashier while robbing a store where she was “well-known” was always going to be found, a court has heard.

Jade Wilson was “erratic and seemed to be out of it” when she entered the Spar on Wesley Road, in Retford, on October 15 last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

“I don’t want no bother,” she told the 19-year-old who was working alone and showed him the knife. “I want money from the till and cigs and vapes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had him stuff £288 in cash, £144 of cigarettes, and £48 of vapes into a carrier bag before grabbing two packets of crisps and leaving the shop.

Nottingham Crown Court.

The cashier said his family were worried about his safety and he was terrified when the knife was produced.

Although she forced her head through the hatch in the perspex screen Wilson didn’t lunge with the knife and made no attempt to disguise herself.

Wilson, aged 34, was arrested one week later, armed with a Stanley knife blade and needles, after stealing gift sets, worth £388, from Boots, on Carolgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard she has 42 previous convictions, with 25 for shoplifting, and has been jailed once.

Gareth Gimson, mitigating, said she has been in custody for eight months and served the equivalent of a 16-month sentence.

He said it was “a curious offence” as the shop was owned by someone Wilson has known all her life and she was barred.

“She has been a prolific shop thief. This robbery is out of character. It was short-lived and there was no actual violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A “perfect storm” of untreated psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorder following domestic violence, poor physical health and drug addictions triggered the robbery, he said.

“She is now clean of drugs and has done as many courses as she can while in prison,” Mr Gimson said. “We will all be better served if she gets help over the next few months.

Wilson, of no fixed address, admitted robbery, theft and two counts of possessing blades at a previous hearing.