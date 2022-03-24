Bassetlaw woman’s cry for help ended with drink-driving conviction

Suzanne Bayliss was seen crossing over the white lines in her Toyota on the A1 southbound, slowing down and then speeding up, on March 7, at about 9.30pm.

Emma Cornell, prosecuting, said: “She was having suicidal thoughts and called the police.”

When officers pulled her over in a lay-by, Bayliss stumbled out of the car, smelling of alcohol.

A breath test revealed she had 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Ms Cornell said Bayliss has a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2011, just outside the 10-year period for a second conviction which triggers an automatic three-year ban.

Bayliss, aged 49, of Hesley Road, Harworth, admitted drink-driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Bayliss, who represented herself, told the court: “I have suffered with my mental health for years now. I decided I couldn't cope with it anymore.

“That’s why I phoned the police – to stop me. I choose the right decision.

“The police were the only people that could really help.”

She told magistrates she has been prescribed antidepressants and has a counsellor. She is due to start an eight-week programme with Change Grow Live, a charity which helps people with drink and drug issues.

Bayliss was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 court costs.