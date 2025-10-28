Bassetlaw woman who lost most of her clothing on night out escaped police van and bit officer

A Bassetlaw woman who had lost most of her clothing on a night out managed to escape from the cage in a police van and bite an officer, a court has heard.

Francesca Evers was put into the police van to "preserve her dignity" when police decided to take her home from the Turks Head pub in Retford on June 20, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.

Evers, who was "extremely drunk," ignored the officers as they tried to explain they were returning her for her own safety and continued to shout throughout the journey.

When they reached her parents’ home she got out of the cage thanks to a defective lock, clad only in a black top, and shouted abuse at a female officer.

Another constable tried to intervene and calm her down but Evers bit him on his right forearm.

She continued to resist the officers and her behaviour was described as “increasingly erratic and aggressive,” with “no regard for her own safety or wellbeing.”

The officer she bit “appreciated that her evening hadn't panned out as she hoped,” but said he doesn't come to work to be assaulted and was concerned about the risk of infection.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Evers, who has no previous convictions, accepted having drunk too much alcohol.

Her “significant” mental health and psychological issues provided mitigation, he added.

Evers, aged 20, of Ordsall Park Road, Retford, admitted assaulting a police officer when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 28.

The presiding magistrate told her she didn't realise the police were trying to help her.

She received a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 compensation.