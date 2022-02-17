Bassetlaw woman waited until day of trial to admit drink-driving

Maisie Raymond was travelling too fast when police pulled her over on Ollerton Road, in the Clumber Park area, at 1.30am, on September 21, last year.

Prosecutor Peter Quinn said officers noticed the smell of booze on her breath and a test revealed she had 56 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

"It appears the lady had a number of potential lines of defence - none of which she has decided to pursue because expert witnesses are not available," he said.

Asking for £620 court costs, Mr Quinn said: "No doubt the lady will appreciate that actions have consequences."

Ronnie Dubb, mitigating, said Raymond has no previous convictions and was fully compliant with officers.

He said she pleaded guilty because she couldn't afford the experts.

Magistrates heard her work involves helping vulnerable people and ferrying them around, and she will now have to take on a different role.

The inevitable disqualification will also impact on the kind of help she can provide for her mother, who she cares for, Mr Dubb added.

Raymond, 21, of Forest View, Retford, admitted drink-driving when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Thursday, after initially denying the offence on October 14.

She was fined £518 with a £52 victim surcharge and £310 costs.