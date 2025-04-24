Bassetlaw woman stalked ex-husband and sent picture of slashed wrist on Christmas Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bassetlaw woman who stalked her ex-husband after they split sent him a picture of a slashed and bloodied wrist on Christmas Day, a court has heard.

Karen Yorke's ex blocked her phone number after "ongoing issues" following the end of their 14-year marriage in 2021, said Lynne Bickley, prosecuting.

He was left “feeling sick and wondering why she sent the image,” via a relative’s phone on December 25 last year.

She demanded to meet up and speak to him but he refused and she ignored his pleas to leave him alone.

When she rang back, via a relative, on January 5, he told her he didn't want to see her anymore.

But she sent more emails and texts, turning up the next day and banging so aggressively on his front door it caused him to drop a cup of coffee.

Yorke, aged 48, was arrested and bailed on condition she didn’t contact him, but sent further texts, saying: “Just get me done... I can't cope any more... Put me in prison.”

She bombarded him with around 60 additional messages containing suicide threats, accusations and emotional blackmail.

Her ex-husband, who is now being treated for anxiety and depression, was left apprehensive about receiving calls because he is unsure if it is her.

“This keeps getting in the way of me being myself and I can't move on,” he said in a statement.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Yorke is of previous good character and her behaviour was "entirely out of character."

"The motivation behind the offending wasn't necessarily to cause emotional harm, but her attempts to reconcile the relationship,” he said. “None of the contact is threatening. She was asking if there was any hope of reconciliation.”

Mr Higginbotham said she hopes to move away from the Retford area and wants no further contact with her ex-husband.

Yorke, of St Giles Close, Retford, admitted stalking involving serious alarm and distress when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 30.

The case was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when she received a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £239 in court costs. A three-year restraining order was imposed.