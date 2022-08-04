Bassetlaw woman 'so angry she was like the devil' tried to stab her ex with a pen

Mandy Richardson’s former partner was visiting a friend’s home on Gateford Road, Worksop, at 7.30pm, on March 25, when she barged in, magistrates were told.

She was shouting, swearing and waving her arms about, and she clenched her fists before punching him in the side of his neck.

She shouted: "I am going to f****** stab him the b******," before picking up a pen, lunging at him and stabbing him in the arm.

But the thick jumper he was wearing stopped the blow from causing any pain or injury, the prosecutor said.

Richardson, aged 45, was bundled outside and her ex-partner held the front door shut while she kicked at it until the police arrived.

The next day he saw that the rear and passenger doors on his van were scratched, at a cost of £620 for repairs and a respray.

In a statement, her victim said: "She was so angry she was like the devil. She was terrifying."

But the court heard ‘he just wants her to leave him alone so he can get on with his life’, and doesn't ask for a restraining order.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Richardson pleaded guilty on a full-facts basis at the earliest opportunity.

"They were in a relationship for 17 years and there is a long history with this gentleman,” she said. “It hasn't ended well, it's fair to say.

“On this occasion she saw red and lost it and did something very silly. There clearly wasn’t intent to cause serious injury. I haven’t met anyone who is more terrified of going to prison.”

Probation officer Raqia Bano said the defendant has mental health issues and custody would have a detrimental effect on her and her children.

Richardson, of Old Hall Drive, Retford, admitted assault and criminal damage, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 20.