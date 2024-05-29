Bassetlaw woman sentenced for school playground attack on young mum
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morgan Lindsay yanked her victim by her pony tail and hit her at least three times at Serlby Park Academy on the afternoon of January 17.
Her daughter asked: "Why did that woman punch you mummy?" and the incident was recorded on CCTV, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
In a statement Lindsay’s victim said: “I feel I am always looking behind me. I am frightened for the safety of my children. I am worried about what the repercussions of reporting this to the police will be.”
The court heard the defendant's younger sister got involved in a verbal argument with the victim outside her home a few days earlier.
When the victim asked her to move across the road so she could let her dog out, Lindsay’s sister said: “I am not moving my f****** dog.”
The victim let her dog out and it ran straight over to the sister’s dog, warning her: “If you boot my dog I will boot you.”
The defendant must have been told by her sister and the incident was blown out of all proportion, said Ms Allsop.
Later that day Lindsay, aged 23, shouted at the victim to come outside, saying “she didn’t give a f*** if there were children”, and threatened to hurt her when she next saw her. Lindsay told police she couldn’t recall whether or not she punched or slapped her.
The court heard she has a previous conviction for four assaults in Retford from July 2021.
Lindsay, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes, admitted assault by beating when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on May 7.
The case was adjourned until Tuesday for a probation report.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Lindsay was having a stressful time as she had been handed an eviction notice by her landlord.
“She is remorseful and realises she could have de-escalated the situation,” he said, adding she has since lost her job at a GP practice.
Lindsay received a 12-month community order with nine rehabilitation days. She was fined £50 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.