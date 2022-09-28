Bassetlaw woman on ‘self-destruct mode’ as she stole to feed drug habit
A Bassetlaw woman went on ‘self-destruct mode’ when she stole from two stores in Retford to feed her drug habit, a court heard.
Claire Seaman told Mansfield Magistrates’ Court her relapse into drug abuse was triggered by the deaths of her mother-in-law and father-in-law within a short period of time.
The court heard she stole £30 of meat from Lidl, on February 1, and £42 of candles from Boots, on May 27, and was last in trouble in 2019.
Daniel Pietyrka, prosecuting, said, that when Seaman was interviewed by police: “In her own words, she said she had been on self-destruct mode after getting back on drugs and the items were taken to fund her habit.”
Seaman, of Brecks Road, Retford, admitted two counts of theft.
Most Popular
Advertisement
The 39-year-old, who represented herself, said she was caught with the meat after police chased her, but conceded it could not have been re-sold.
She said: “I had a habit. I have been clean for two-and-a-half months. “I lost my mother and father-in-law. I basically went back on drugs to deal with it."
She had voluntarily engaged with Change Grow Live, a substance misuse agency, she said.
Advertisement
Sentencing, magistrates told her: "We're pleased you're engaging with CGL. You don't want to relapse into your old ways. We recognise what you have told us and the efforts you have made.”
Seaman was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £30 compensation, a £42 surcharge and £85 costs.