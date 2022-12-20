Bassetlaw woman on mobility scooter made threats to kill armed with a rolling pin

Susan Boguslawski appeared outside the woman's address on Beechways, in Retford, at 7.40am, and shouted: "I'm going to smash your windows. I'm going to break your legs."

Prosecutor Rosanne McDaid said 56-year-old Boguslawski was shouting and screaming, and when her victim threatened to call police she began banging on the windows with a rolling pin.

Advertisement

"I was scared the windows would smash," the woman said in a statement.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"I genuinely believed the threat would be carried out because of her behaviour."

The court heard she has one previous conviction for criminal damage in 2003.

Advertisement

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Boguslawski alleges the victim made 'tactless comments' about her son, who died some years previously.

"She overheard them and lost her temper,"he said. "She presented herself, armed with a rolling pin. She now admits her behaviour was unacceptable.

Advertisement

"She is entitled to maximum credit," Mr Stock said. "She has expressed her remorse.”

The court heard she lives alone and is registered disabled. She receives personal independence payment.

Advertisement

Boguslawski, of Windsor Road, Retford, admitted possessing an offensive weapon when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £40 and told to pay a £16 surcharge. No compensation was awarded because it was felt it would exacerbate the situation and no court costs were ordered because of her limited means.