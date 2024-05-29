Bassetlaw woman on edge of drink-drive limit couldn’t blow for breathalyser test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bassetlaw woman with two previous drink-driving convictions wasn't able to blow for a breathalyser test when she was found on the cusp of being over the limit, a court has heard.

Louise Young was followed home by police after her car was flagged as uninsured on May 11, said prosecutor Zafar Adeel.

She told officers she only bought the car a few days before and had drunk two halves of lager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A breath test at the roadside revealed she had 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

But she failed to provide a breath sample at the police station even though she was given multiple chances.

The court heard she has has two previous convictions for five offences. She was convicted of drink driving in September 2013 and again in March 2016.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Young successfully provided a specimen at the roadside and was "right on the cusp of not being prosecuted."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn't a willful refusal of someone who was way, way over the limit," he said. "Because of her previous convictions she is going to have a mandatory three-year driving ban.

"She doesn't know whether the loss of her licence will affect her employment as a finance assistant."

Young, aged 49, of Linby Drive, Bircotes, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She was disqualified for three years but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if she completes it before July 2026.